Digging around the Danube

The new excavator, owned by family-run company GLS Bau und Montage GmbH, is one of several machines creating a 12km bypass channel that will enable fish to pass the Altenwörth power station to spawn.

Work on the Danube channel began in spring 2020 and is expected to continue until March 2022. The new ZX300-7 has been used to dig a new riverbed and to create embankments and meanders for the river.

It was delivered to GLS Bau und Montage in May 2020 and had within just five months had completed 700 working hours.

GLS Bau und Montage specialises in pipelines and road construction, as well as hydraulic engineering, structural and steel construction. It runs a fleet of 40 machines, including 20 crawler excavators, wheeled excavators and wheeled loaders, ranging from eight to 50 tonnes. Every six to seven years (at 11-12,000 working hours), the company renews its large equipment fleet. “This year, we modernised the 30-tonne class,” says workshop manager Johann Eder.

Its first Hitachi, a 50-tonne ZX520, was bought 10 years ago. Satisfied with the performance of the machine and service from the dealer, it went with Hitachi again.

“We waited for the launch of the new models in order to offer our 20 operators the best possible comfort and the latest technology,” says Johann Eder. “Now we’re one of the first contractors to use the new ZX300-7.”

It seems that the company’s operators appreciated the delay, since it meant getting an improved cab, with automatic air conditioning, entertainment system and multifunctional monitor. “The cab is very spacious and quiet, has a Bluetooth hands-free system and air-sprung Grammer seats with air-sprung joysticks,” Herr Eder says.

“With the ZX300-7 we have a well-equipped excavator of the most modern design with every convenience. Its low fuel consumption and the smoothly functioning exhaust after-treatment system are just a few of the advantages that contributed to the purchase decision.”