Doosan adds to its demolition excavator range

The DX530DM is the third machine in Doosan’s demolition range; a fourth, the DX380DM, will be launched in the first half of 2021.

Like the DX235DM, the first model in the range launched earlier this year, the DX530DM has a modular boom design and hydraulic lock mechanism. This makes it easy to change between a demolition boom and an earthmoving boom to get the most from the machine.

The DX530DM also has a hydraulically adjustable undercarriage, which extends hydraulically from 2.9 metres for transport to a maximum width of 4.37 metres.

The maximum pin height of the demolition boom on the DX530DM is 27.5 metres, compared to 18 metres on the DX235DM, giving a maximum reach of 16.5 metres with a 3 tonne tool.

The multi-boom design allows the earthmoving boom to be mounted in two different ways, which with the demolition boom, provides further flexibility with a total of three different configurations for the same base machine. When equipped with the digging boom in the straight configuration, the DX530DM can work to a maximum height of 13.5 metres. Using the digging boom in the alternative bent configuration, the DX530DM can work with an attachment to a maximum height of just over 11 metres.

On all Doosan demolition excavators standard safety features include a FOGS cabin guard, safety valves for the boom, intermediate boom and arm cylinders and a stability warning system.