Doosan freshens wheeled loader for Stage V

As expected, with Stage V enhancements come reduced emissions and claims of better productivity.

The DL420-7 has a higher standard bucket capacity of 4.5 m3, the largest in its class, Doosan says, and provides a 7% increase in productivity over the previous ‘-5’ model. Automatic 5-speed powershift transmission and heavy duty HDL axles come as standard.

It is powered by the new Scania DC13 Stage V 6-cylinder engine producing 257 kW (345 HP) of power at 1800 rpm and providing a maximum torque of 2196 Nm at 1100 rpm. The new engine meets Stage V emission regulations without the need for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), through the use of selective catalyst reduction, diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technologies. The ash cleaning cycle on the DPF has been improved to more than 6,000 hours and there is a DPF soot level indicator on the new 8-inch touch-screen display in the cab.

With no EGR needed and a new selection of power modes available - SAT2, Standard or Power - the Stage V engine gives a 5% reduction in fuel consumption, the manufacturer says. The new generation Situation Awareness Technology (SAT2) power management system automatically scans the machine’s activity and adjusts engine output according to real time analysis of the boom pressure, pump pressure and output shaft.

Doosan’s new Smart Key system on the control panel in the cab means that the operator can start the machine with a keyless device, helping to combat machine theft. Up to six machines can be registered on each keyless device and the Smart Key system provides remote door control, door lock and unlock, door release, searching and other functions. The control panel also includes two USB sockets.

The new EMCV (Electric Main Control Valve) joystick integrated in the armrest is another standard feature in the cab. The sensitivity of the joystick control can be set and altered according to operator preferences using the new touch-screen monitor.

The new cab has a Grammer Actimo XXL seat with adjustable horizontal and vertical suspension settings, a pneumatic lumbar function and seat heating as standard. There is a 3-point safety belt with alarm icons on the touch screen monitor and on the gauge panel.

Blind spots around the cab have been reduced with 14% more glass window area than on the previous DL420-5 model.

There is the option of electrically adjustable rear view mirrors for added safety. Full LED working lights are installed on the cab (four on both the front and rear as standard, with the option of six at the front and rear). The LED lights on the rear bonnet have an automatic strobe function to indicate when the wheel loader is reversing.

An air compressor with air blower is also available as an option in the cab, for cleaning purposes.

The DL420-7 is also factory-installed with the latest DoosanCONNECT TMS2.0 wireless fleet monitoring system.