Doosan launches new breaker series

The new range of five HB-series breakers are for Doosan excavators with carrier weights from 1.2 to 15 tonne.

The service life has been extended through the adoption of an advanced heat treatment process, Doosan says. The energy of the piston stroke is accumulated by charged nitrogen gas and the breakers use an inward valve system with a simple structure and fewer inner parts.

A urethane damper prevents vibration that might damage the carrier and is said to improve operator comfort. The front head supports the breaker and assemblies with bushing, which buffers the shock from the tool.

There are five models in the range – the HB03, HB04, HB06, HB08 and HB15 – each for use on a different sized carrier.

The smallest HB03 breaker is suitable for use on the Doosan DX17z 1.7-tonne and DX19 1.9-tonne mini-excavators. Next in the range is the HB04 model for the DX27z 2.7-tonne and DX35z 3.5-tonne mini-excavators. The HB06 breaker is designed for use on the 6-tonne DX57W-5 wheeled excavator and DX62R-3 and DX63-3 mini-excavators.

The HB08 is for use with the Doosan DX85-3 8-tonne mini-excavator while the top-of-the-range HB15 hydraulic breaker is designed for use with the DX140LC-5, DX140LCR-5 and DX160LC-5 crawler excavators and the DX140W-5, DX160W-5 and DX165W-5 wheeled excavators.