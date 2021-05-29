Doosans for Duchy

Duchy’s new Doosan machines range from 2.7 to 25.5 tonnes, and were supplied by Kellands, the Korean manufacturer’s dealer for the south of England.

They mini-excavators include a DX27Z (2.7 tonnes), two DX62R-3 and a DX63-3 (6.2 tonnes) and three DX85R-3 units (8.5 tonne).

The larger machines are made up of DX140LC-5 (14.4 tonnes), DX225LC-5 (22.1 tonnes) and DX255LC-5 (25.5 tonnes) crawler excavators.

Jamie Shelton, owner of Duchy Plant Hire, says: “Our first Doosan machine was a second hand DX140LC-5 excavator purchased through Lee Sweet, our area sales manager at Kellands. I was very impressed with the support provided for that machine by Lee and the team at Kellands and the Doosan machines we have subsequently bought from them.”

Sticking with Doosan, he says, was “a simple decision”.

Jamie Shelton set up Duchy Plant Hire and Duchy Civils as part of the Duchy Group in July 2015. The group also comprises Duchy Demolition and Duchy Recycling. Duchy Plant Hire provides equipment for the other three businesses in the group, as well serving the external rental market in Cornwall.

“We started our demolition and recycling businesses last year,” he continues. “Duchy Demolition has already completed several projects and is about to begin on some prestigious new contracts for the residential market in the county. We aim to develop Duchy Recycling more when we have the extra space available when we move to our new premises at Nanpean near St Austell.”