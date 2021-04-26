Gong for space-age concept

The Doosan Concept-X Excavator is a (hypothetical) unmanned four-track digger, with no cab and no operator. The design proposes that all components except the excavator boom are to be motorized, with the circular indicator mounted on the joint areas providing recognition of the load.

The Doosan vision is that drones will measure up the job, automatically analyse the data, establish the work plan and transfer all the data to the automatic excavators and wheeled loaders that do all the heavy work.

The awards organiser, iF International Forum Design GmbH, said: “This concept raises the bar and pushes the bounds of technology with an ambitious vision for the future of construction equipment. Unmanned trucks and excavators supervised by drones introduce sci-fi systems and automotive styling to a conventional sector. The possibilities are endless: improved safety, productivity, precision and quality.”

The Doosan Concept-X Excavator was one of only 75 gold award winners from a total of 10,000 entries from 52 countries. The jury comprised 98 panellists from around the world.