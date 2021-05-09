Introducing Cat's new 16-tonne crawler loader

The 119 kW C7.1 Caterpillar engine in the Cat 953 brings fuel efficiency improvements of up to 10%, when driven in Auto mode, the US manufacturer says. Eco mode will reduces speed for further reduction in fuel consumption in lighter duty applications, while the thirstier Power mode will keep engine speed high for a feel of readily available power at all times.

The 953 weighs in at just shy of 16 tonnes in its standard version (15 958 kg).

The cab has been updated, with suspension seat and adjustable armrests/controls. There is a 10-inch (254 mm) touchscreen dash display and a standard high-definition rearview camera. The Slope Indicate device shows machine mainfall and cross slope right on the display.

Users can select joystick or V-lever and pedal steering for transmission controls and either joystick or 2-lever implement controls. The joystick option provides familiar controls for operators experienced with skid steers and compact track loaders. With either control scheme, operators can set implement response – fine, normal or coarse – to match their preference or application. Repetitive lift, lower, rack, dump and float functions can be pre-set to make jobs like truck loading easier.

The standard general purpose bucket has a capacity of 1.8 cubic metres but there is also the option of a Performance Series bucket, at 2.1 cubic metres.

An optional Fusion quick coupler enables fast attachment changes. A variety of buckets, forks and other tools can be shared among track loaders, wheel loaders and other Fusion compatible machines.

Caterpillar offers purpose-built variants for special applications: Low Ground Pressure (LGP), Waste Handling, Ship Hold and partial Steel Mill machines are factory equipped with specialised undercarriage, guarding and other features specific to the tasks. The Waste Handler has an operating weight of 16,176kg and the LGP model weighs 17,261 kg.

There is the usual telemetry that you’d expect these days – Product Link, VisionLink, Remote Troubleshoot, etc., and Machine Security keeps the vehicle passcode protected to prevent unauthorised operation.