Komatsu’s new cab is the result of extensive customer research, with new features designed to enhance operator comfort.

At a practical level, visibility has been improved by relocating the front roller blind so that it still blocks the sun but not the operator's view.

Upgraded LED lighting, both above the seat and in the rear of the cab, ensures illumination regardless of the time of day.

For operator comfort and reduced fatigue, the new cab has a UV-protective rear window tint that minimises sun exposure and helps maintain a cool working environment.

A document holder has been added on the right side of the seat, to help keep the workspace clutter-free.

Optional features include a premium seat that automatically adjusts its position based on the weight of the operator and wider armrests.

For those that like to individualise and customise their working environment, Komatsu has added a utility bar for operators to hook things onto, be it their own water bottles or mobile phones or additional monitors.

There are also new safety features, such as a tool-less mirror for easy manipulation, an additional door handle for easier closing, high visibility handrails, and ‘coming home’ lights that remain on for 30 seconds after the ignition key is removed.

“The approach to the new cab was completely in the spirit of creating value together. We went to many jobsites, listened to the needs of customers, and brought those requirements back to our development teams,” says James Venerus, general manager product marketing. “Concepts were then born, checked with customers, refined, checked again, and by continually listening and innovating we now come to market with a new cab that is full of customer value.”

Vince Porteous, product manager at Komatsu Europe, adds: "We already provide our customers with highly productive and efficient machines. With the new operator cab, we've taken a significant step forward by increasing operator comfort and ergonomics."