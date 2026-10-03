Polish team crowned world leaders in Volvo support

The Volvo CE Masters has, for 35 years, judged authorised dealer teams on the skills needed to cut downtime on site. They are assessed for the speed and accuracy of their machine diagnostics, deep product knowledge across Volvo CE's equipment range, and the ability to work efficiently and effectively as a team under pressure. This year, almost 3,000 individuals participated in the competition, the largest pool of entrants in the event's history.

Volvo Maszyny Budowlane's team, dubbed the Golden Boys, comprised Michał Pietrzak, Piotr Lebda, Michał Motycki, Remigiusz Piątek and Paweł Olkowski. They arrived at the Eskilstuna competition ground after winning the European Regional Finals.

Kamila Czaja, head of retail operations, Volvo Maszyny Budowlane, said, "This is an incredibly proud moment for all of us. Becoming Volvo Masters World Champions is a remarkable achievement, but what makes it truly special is the team behind it. Their expertise, passion, commitment and trust in one another made this success possible. I am extremely proud of what they have achieved together and sincerely grateful to everyone who contributed along the way."