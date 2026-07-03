Fitzgerald marks 500th Sany sale

HV Energy & Civils Ltd has a decade of trading experience and over 35 years of industry expertise in renewable energy and civil engineering. Operating nationwide, the business delivers high-paced, complex projects where reliability and responsive support are essential.

HV Energy & Civils has rapidly expanded its fleet in response to growing demand within the renewable energy sector. The company cited both the quality of Sany equipment and the aftercare provided by FPS as key reasons for expanding and diversifying its plant fleet. For them, maintenance and ongoing support are just as critical as the machines themselves.

The partnership between the two companies began in early 2025, when HV Energy placed its first order consisting of an SY305 and two SY135 excavators. This initial investment quickly led to further expansion, with a follow-up order of two SY80 machines. Since then, the fleet has continued to grow, with additional equipment including a telehandler, alongside further units already on order.

HV Energy emphasised that FPS has consistently delivered responsive support across multiple project locations, ensuring minimal downtime and providing additional equipment when required. The firm also praised Sany machines for being modern, easy to operate, maintain, and adaptable to a wide range of applications.

FPS sales director Simon Richards described the 500th machine sale as a proud moment for the business, reflecting both the strength of the SANY product range and the trust customers place in FPS. He also noted that HV Energy’s rapid fleet growth demonstrates how well Sany equipment supports the evolving needs of the renewable energy and civil engineering sectors.