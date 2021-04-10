Kubota expands its dumper family

The KC300H-5 and KC300HR-5 both have a maximum load capacity of 2,875 kg but they have different tipping angles. In the H version, the machine has a hydraulic three-sided tiltable loading trough with a maximum tipping angle of 55 degrees.

The HR model has an 84-degree dumping angle and – as HR stands for hydraulic rotation – a 180-degree rotary function for sideways tipping. With this version, the rotation function can be actuated at the same time as the tipping of the body for more precise unloading.

Both are powered by a liquid-cooled four-cylinder Kubota diesel engine V2403, giving a maximum travel speed of 11 km/h, even when loaded. Ground clearance is 330 mm to cope with rough ground.

It is operated by joystick control. The driver’s seat and operating console are reversible through 180 degrees to face the opposite direction of travel.

Glen Hampson, construction division manager at Kubota, said: "These two KC300H-5 and HR-5 models are an exciting new addition to our track dumper range and the result of years of experience and continuous investment in new product development. The KC300-5 meets the latest European Stage V diesel emissions regulations and combines power and speed with unbeatable flexibility - all in a compact design.”