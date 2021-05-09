Kubota improves its micro excavators

The new Kubota K008-5 and U10-5 machines replace the K008-3, U10-3 and U10-3SL models. They promise more power, thanks to the Kubota-designed Stage V engines.

Track widths are adjustable to as little as 700mm (the K008-5) and 750mm (the zero tail swing U10-5.

The exterior on both models has been redesigned for comfort. The U10-5 now has a side lever joystick as standard, and both models have been upgraded with a more durable operators’ seat, more legroom and a new ergonomic console.

Other new features, all as standard, include engine safety start, an expanded control lock system, hi-vis orange seat belt and alarm, alongside green beacon capability and LED boom lights.

Glen Hampson, construction division manager at Kubota, says: “The new K008-5 and U10-5 models are the culmination of years of ongoing product development and investment with the aim of improving the design and performance of some of the most popular micro excavators available on the market.

“The new machines bring innovations first seen in our largest excavators to this smaller form factor, so that Kubota can offer users unrivalled safety, reliability and performance, without having to compromise on weight and size.

“Kubota understands the importance the construction sector will have in the global economic recovery following the impact of Covid-19 and we are excited to be able to offer operators enhanced machines that will give them improved levels of performance and productivity.”