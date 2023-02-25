  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction Digger Blog

Sat February 25 2023

Related Information
  1. The Digger Blog
  2. Murphy’s Liebherr made even safer

Murphy’s Liebherr made even safer

Digger Blogger | 08:50, Thu February 23 2023

Family-owned civil engineering contractor PF Murphy & Sons, based in Banbridge, County Down, has bought a new 36-tonne R936 Compact Litronic Liebherr excavator.

It is a tidy bit of kit, the R936, and Murphy's is first model of its kind in either the UK or the island of Ireland.

To add to its performance, Murphy has added an Xwatch XW5 system, which offers height control, slew control, and a rated capacity indicator.

And it was a landmark moment for Xwatch Safety Solutions – its 2,000th installion to date. And the company was only incorporated in November 2018.

Alex Reed, a senior engineer with Xwatch dealer Allan J Hargreaves, had the task of installing the Xwatch system on this machine.

Related Information

“I have been the sole Xwatch installer for Hargreaves since we began working with the company, around three years ago,” he says. “I have installed upwards of 150 systems personally, therefore it was great to install Xwatch’s 2,000th system, which is a significant milestone.

“A high percentage of our customers specifically request Xwatch. They are very good systems, which are a lot more reliable than competitor brands. They are also easy to use and well-built kit.”

The XW5 can be configured to work on any type of hydraulic excavator. Overload, height, and slew limitation are controlled using proportional soft-stop hydraulic valves. A basic dig depth monitor is available when an RCI is not required.

 

MPU
MPU

Latest From The Digger Blog

Click here to view more from The Digger Blog »