Murphy’s Liebherr made even safer

It is a tidy bit of kit, the R936, and Murphy's is first model of its kind in either the UK or the island of Ireland.

To add to its performance, Murphy has added an Xwatch XW5 system, which offers height control, slew control, and a rated capacity indicator.

And it was a landmark moment for Xwatch Safety Solutions – its 2,000th installion to date. And the company was only incorporated in November 2018.

Alex Reed, a senior engineer with Xwatch dealer Allan J Hargreaves, had the task of installing the Xwatch system on this machine.

“I have been the sole Xwatch installer for Hargreaves since we began working with the company, around three years ago,” he says. “I have installed upwards of 150 systems personally, therefore it was great to install Xwatch’s 2,000th system, which is a significant milestone.

“A high percentage of our customers specifically request Xwatch. They are very good systems, which are a lot more reliable than competitor brands. They are also easy to use and well-built kit.”

The XW5 can be configured to work on any type of hydraulic excavator. Overload, height, and slew limitation are controlled using proportional soft-stop hydraulic valves. A basic dig depth monitor is available when an RCI is not required.