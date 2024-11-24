Plantforce adds 10-tonne ducks

Plantforce, based in Weston Super Mare-based, has bought a pair of HW100A wheeled excavators, joining larger 14- to 22-tonne wheelies in the operated and self-drive fleet.

“Traditionally the 14-tonner has been our smallest model,” says Plantforce sales director Chris Bruce, “but through customer demand we’ve invested in these versatile 10.5-tonne HW100A wheeled excavators as there’s a significant demand on highways and utilities work.”

Plantforce has more than 2,000 items of plant in its fleet, operating from seven depots around the UK. The company offers excavators from 750kg through to 90 tonnes, with dumpers from one tonne to 40 tonnes. Wheeled loaders, including waste models, run from Hyundai’s HL960A to the HL970A.

The company has also developed several specialist divisions. These include crushing and screening, attachments and a digital division that specialises in machine guidance and control.

“As early adopters of machine control, we’ve established a dedicated division within the business for our digital offerings. We’re continually exploring technology-driven innovations to bring to the market in support of our customers,” Chris Bruce says. “Our fleet has always featured high-specification models, allowing us to offer customers valuable extras such as tilt-rotators and TAB booms.”

The two HW100A excavators are no exception. The 10.5-tonne machines have been delivered with two-piece articulating booms (TABs), an optional dozer blade and a Geith hydraulic quickhitch.

The machines are powered by a 75kW (100hp) Stage V diesel engine. With two-wheel, four-wheel and crab steering, as well as a reduced 1,600mm tail swing radius, these excavators can cope with confined site access and urban operations.

Plantforce is constantly adding to its fleet, with both established and more specialised models. The company expects demand for the HW100A to allow further expansion into a new sector.

“There will definitely be more 10-tonne wheeled excavators to come in the future,” Bruce says.