Takeuchi adds to short-tail range

The TB335R, one of the new 3-Series Takeuchi excavators, sits in the 3-to-4-tonne weight class. It has a larger than average track frame and optimised counterweight for maximum stability and just 75mm maximum track overhang.

It is a good-sized cab for this class of machine with high back suspension seat and decent foot room. A highlight, says Takeuchi, is the 3-Series automotive styled Jog-Dial and large colour touch screen for machine operating.

Climate control also comes as standard in the TB335R along with the skylight with sun shade and rainguard. The in-cab DAB radio, microphone socket, Bluetooth, and a 12V charging socket provides all the support operators’ desire for a ‘working office’.

All around LED work lights – front, back and internal – enhance visibility on site. The blind-side window is larger and lower for maximum dig and slew area visibility. Holding check valves are fitted as standard along with audible warning lift alarm. The steel hitch pipework is factory fitted with easy hand/foot activation switches. Regular attachments can be pre-set and password secured.

The swingout engine hood and side panels provide 270° access for daily checks and servicing. The electric re-fuelling pump provides fast fill-up and has a cradle for safe storage. The lift-up floor panels in the cab, combined with a new front of cab service panel, give access to hydraulic components and test points.

Service manager Trevor Stewart says: “The new 3-Series Takeuchis deliver a modern stylish look with ergonomic feel. So far on the first test drives of the new TB335R model customers are very impressed on how it looks and feels, the all-around LEDs especially on the back is a real plus for safety on site.

“The machine is packed full of value-added features to make operating that much easier and efficient including electric re-fuelling pump and hose storage cradle as well as easy all round service access.”