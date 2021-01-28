Volvo plugs a gap with its EC350E

The 35-tonne EC350E from Volvo Construction Equipment has been designed to bridge whatever gap there is between its 30-tonne class EC300E and 40-tonne EC380E excavator.

(You knew there was a gap there, right?)

It has all the features and technology that you might expect from a new Volvo. But a more prosaic clincher is that it can be transported with dismantling, having a total height of under four metres when loaded on a trailer.

The promotional material stresses the versatility of this all-rounder: operators can select function depending on task and preferences. This includes boom/swing and boom/travel priority, enabling one function to take the lead over another. The boom-down speed can also be adjusted, giving added control for tasks that require extra precision.

Boom-and-arm bounce reduction technology lessen machine shocks, making the operator’s job more pleasant. The Comfort Drive Control option helps reduce fatigue by enabling operators to steer the machine using the joystick rollers instead of the pedals. There are also customisable settings that include a ‘long push’ functionality on the joystick, allowing operators to set an additional shortcut function.

Other operator aid include the optional Dig Assist apps – powered by the 10-inch Volvo Co-Pilot tablet. These include 2D, In-Field Design, 3D software packages, and On-Board Weighing.

Volvo Active Control automates boom and bucket movements, making digging twice as fast. With Volvo Active Control, operators can also set swing fence, height limit, and depth limit. This helps to avoid contact with side obstacles, overhead obstacles such as power lines, and underground hazards such as pipes and cables.

Key specifications:

Operating weight kg 34,690 – 40,600 Gross power kW 220 . . . at engine speed r/min 1600 Bucket capacity m3 0.87 - 2.33 Lifting capacity, along undercarriage kg 13,470 . . . at reach / height m 6.0 / 1.5 Max. digging reach m 11.123 Max. digging depth m 7.49 Breakout force, SAE J1179 (Normal) kN 177 Breakout force, SAE J1179 (Boost) kN 192 Tear out force, SAE J1179 (Normal) kN 201 Tear out force, SAE J1179 (Boost) kN 219 Overall width m 3.19 Tail swing radius m 3.6