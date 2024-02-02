Volvo replaces compact models

The new EC37 (below) and ECR40 (above) replace the phased-out Volvo EC35D, ECR35D and ECR40D excavators and share certain features with the recently launched Volvo ECR50 and ECR58 machines, including the cabs.

The new EC37 and ECR40 share the same platform and components and differ only in the design of the upper works. The EC37 has a conventional upper carriage design while the ECR40 has a short radius for working in more confined spaces.

The models have a longer undercarriage than the machines they replace, for improved stability.

Customisable hydraulics flow setting and work modes for different attachments and applications makes it easier to set up the machine for any task required, says SMT GB, leading to better machine performance and increased uptime, it is claimed.

The optional Volvo hydraulic thumb “opens up a whole new world of productivity”. It can also be fully retracted against the arm for unobstructed use of the bucket or breaker.