A Scottish procurement agency is inviting businesses to apply for it its new fire safety framework, which launches in early 2024. Potential suppliers include consultants, assessors and specialist who can install fire doors, alarms and/or sprinkler systems.

It also covers remedial cladding works for public buildings to replace systems that have been deemed a fire risk.

Interested firms and experts have until 24th August to lodge applications with the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA).

Lesley Anderson, regional director at the SPA, said: “Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, fire safety has become a paramount concern for local authorities and social housing providers. They are prioritising the preparedness of buildings in the event of a fire.

“We’re extremely proud of this important evolution of our fire safety framework, which will give public organisations peace of mind. They can be assured that any works or services they are undertaking will be delivered by proven and fully-qualified experts to meet the most exacting, current standards.”

Known as FS2, the new framework combines two previous SPA frameworks while adding in active fire safety measures including sprinklers, wet and dry risers, emergency lighting, domestic alarms and waking watch services.

It also covers fire panels, automatic opening ventilation (AOV) and cladding assessment and remedial work.

The eight workstreams, split into lots by region, are:

fire consultancy

fire risk assessments

waking watch

installation and remediation of passive fire protection

installation servicing and maintenance of active fire protection

installation, servicing and maintenance of fire suppression

cladding remediation

multi-disciplinary.

Striking a suspiciously nationalist tone, Lesley Anderson added: “With an emphasis on local suppliers, FS2 aims to ensure that vital contracts are delivered efficiently and to benefit the local economy. It offers Scottish SMEs a chance to increase their business opportunities creating jobs and employment across the country.”

For details, see in-tendhost.co.uk/lhc/aspx/ProjectManage/15

