Chepstow considers electric digger purchase after trial

The first Volvo EC230 Electric in the UK

In its first live UK demonstration, an EC230 Electric excavator from Volvo Construction Equipment has spent seven weeks working on a public transport interchange project at Bristol Airport.

The 23-tonne electric digger was being assessed by Chepstow Plant International, which has yet to commit to a purchase but is said by Volvo to be “in active discussions”.

Ross Hayward, head of assets & commercial at Chepstow Plant International, said: “We see this as the first step in our long-term objective to transition away from diesel power, which is why we welcomed the opportunity to work alongside SMT and Volvo CE, as preferred partners on our decarbonisation journey.

“We see a continuous stream of ambition from both customers and suppliers to pursue the sustainability agenda, with mobile plant being a key cornerstone of those ambitions. Initiatives like this are essential in assessing decarbonization plans, both on a company and sector level.”

