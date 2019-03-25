45 firms named for £800m Fusion21 framework

Look who's on the list...

Fusion21 provides procurement services to the public sector and the new framework is expected to be worth up to £800m over the four-year term from April 2019.

Fusion21 has chosen 45 companies for the framework, which has been developed to deliver capital works programmes with lots specific to housing, education, healthcare and the wider public sector. Roughly half of the contractors are small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Director of operations Peter Francis said: “Having responded to member and market demand, we have created a commercially efficient framework solution that will support the delivery of refurbishment and regeneration programmes across the public sector.

“Our members will benefit from working with supply partners that have been appointed based on sector experience, competence and capability, whilst also having the option to select suppliers by region and value band to meet local delivery requirements.

“In addition, this framework provides value for money, streamlined price models, flexible call-off process and social value outcomes.”

The winners: Fusion21’s national construction works & improvements framework