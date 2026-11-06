Molson files for administration

Heavy plant dealer Molson Group and its subsidiary Molson Equipment Services have lodged formal notices with the High Court, signalling potential administration proceedings for one of the UK’s largest independent machinery distributors.

The filings follow recent financial figures for the year ending September 2024, which showed that despite generating a turnover of £333 million, the group recorded a pre-tax loss of £10.3 million. Operating from a network of 16 depots across the UK, the Bristol-based business employs approximately 600 staff and supports more than 95 mobile service engineers. The company serves as a major regional distributor for a broad portfolio of OEM brands, including Kobelco excavators, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Thwaites dumpers, Sennebogen material handlers, Bell articulated dump trucks, Merlo telehandlers, and Husqvarna demolition robots.

The current legal steps come nearly two decades after an earlier corporate restructuring, when former entity Molson Holdings entered administration in November 2007. The business subsequently reformed under Molson Group, led by co-founders Robin Powell and Jonathan Wilson, growing rapidly after securing the Hyundai franchise for southern England and Wales. A series of strategic acquisitions and multi-million-pound private equity backing from BGF in 2018 and 2019 funded national depot expansion, taking group revenue beyond £200 million by 2019 and establishing the firm as a dominant supplier across the UK plant hire, construction, demolition, and recycling sectors.

Ross Connock, Tom Crookham and Vesela Romagnoli have been appointed as Joint Administrators of Molson Equipment Services Ltd, Capital Equipment Finance Ltd, Aggregate Processing Solutions Ltd and Molson Scotland Ltd to manage their affairs, business and property and act without personal liability.