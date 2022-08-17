£4.5bn tender launched for next gen SCF framework

The fifth generation of SCF Construct will launched in May 2023 with a notional value of £4.5bn.

SCF Construct is designed to support public sector construction and development across the south of England for all sectors, including education, health, municipal and leisure. Contractors on the current generation of SCF Construct include Bam, Galliford Try, ISG, Kier, Morgan Sindall, Sir Robert McAlpine, Wates and Willmott Dixon.

This latest generation includes an additional lower value lot for the southwest, between £1m and £5m, which SCF hopes will attract more bids from regional contractors.

Now open for tender, SCF is inviting contractors to express interest in being part of the framework. Requests to participate must be submitted by 13th October 2022. Selected organisations will be informed in early 2023, ahead of the launch in May 2023.

The framework will give public sector organisations access to a range of construction routes, including construct-only, design and build and construction management services.

Kingsley Clarke, SCF operations lead in the southwest, said: “Since we first launched SCF Construct in 2006 we have delivered £7bn worth of construction schemes across the south of England, which we are immensely proud of.

“The introduction of a lower value lot in the southwest starting at £1m opens the doors for regional contractors to bid and fits with our ethos of supporting regional businesses and partners.”

The new generation SCF Consult sits alongside the current SCF Residential and SCF Consult frameworks.

For more information see theconstructionindex.co.uk/tenders/view/7428 or scfframeworks.org.uk/working-with-scf

