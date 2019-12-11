AB wins its second Glassfields curtain walling package

CGI of the building from architect AWW

The three-acre site is now known as Glassfields, a reference to its former use as the original glassworks site of the Bristol Blue manufacturing company. Royal London Asset Management has refurbished the historic Broad Plain terrace, with the plan to develop the cleared site on Temple Way, to build a 200-room Jury’s Inn.

Royal London Asset Management is developing two of the four plots on the site – plots 2 and 4.

Swansea-based AB Glass previously worked on plot 2 – a 21,000m² office building. It was subsequently appointed to design, manufacture and install doors windows and curtain walling on plot 4, which began in November 2019.

The aluminium systems being used by AB Glass for the project include Kawneer AA100 curtain wall, AA540 windows and AA540 and AA190 doors.

Kier operations director David Snell Kier said of AB Glass: “The standard of service is always of the highest quality, which is exactly what we require.”

