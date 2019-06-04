Aberdeen sets out plan for new residential quarter

A programme of works will be mapped out this summer for the residential-led mixed-use development based around Queen Street. The council said that the development will incorporate key public services, cultural assets and high-quality public realm to support a core of contemporary urban living.

The vision, which is being developed by planning officers, was shared with Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee. Councillor Marie Boulton, convener of the committee, said: “Placemaking is critical to the success of our city centre. “Queen Street redevelopment will progress the themes identified in the City Centre Masterplan and aims to create social infrastructure through city centre living, cultural and civic functions. These will be incorporated with accessible and efficient service delivery for the people of Aberdeen.”

Queen Street was described as an area where a diverse range of architectural heritage surrounds a core that lacks cohesion. The area includes historic buildings such as the Town House, Arts Centre and Marischal College. The council said that these create the drama and sense of place that as part of the vision needs to be balanced with quality public realm and complementary, but not competing, new architecture.

A programme and emerging workstreams are currently being scoped. These will be defined in the coming weeks and be reported to the appropriate council committees.