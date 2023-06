Aberdeenshire Council’s housing improvement programme will see £40m a year invested, in both internal and external works, starting in 2024.

It is advertising for four suppliers to take on the work under a four-year framework contract.

The procurement documents are available at www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk.

The deadline for applications is 4th August 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk