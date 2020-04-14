Abseiling rail workers keep trains running

Embankment stabilisation next to Aughton Park station

Specialist contractors scaled the rock cutting at Aughton Park station in West Lancashire over several recent weekends.

The work involved removing loose material, inspecting drainage and monitoring the ground conditions on a slope beside the railway line.

According to Network Rail, the rope access teams and engineering crews carried out the work while maintaining a two-metre distance from each other, in line with guidelines for workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emphasising the importance of the work, Tony Butler, route asset manager for geotechnics at Network Rail, said: “Our teams are working around the clock to make sure people who cannot work from home can still get to their jobs. This includes NHS staff who use the railway to get to work in hospitals in Liverpool, Aintree and Ormskirk. I’m proud of the hard work our staff continue​ to deliver, even during this incredibly difficult time.”

