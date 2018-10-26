Access Alliance casts wider net

Access Alliance members on a recent visit to JCB

The Access Alliance is a cross-hire collaboration of independent local hire firms that in alliance can provide national coverage to major clients. It enables local hire firms to compete with national ones.

Currently it 18 member firms that trade from 45 depots throughout the UK but its membership criteria has previously excluded the smallest hire companies. This is now changing.

Access Alliance chairman Steve Simmons, who is director of Star Platforms, said: ‘”The Access Alliance was set up to enable local and regional access hire companies to offer true national coverage via a network of trusted partners, all of whom offer the same first-rate service. Over the years, we sadly had to turn down many applications from businesses due to them not reaching our minimum membership criteria at the time of their application. The new associate member scheme overcomes this, making membership and its benefits open to a wider range of quality hire companies of all size and type”.

He added: “The Access Alliance is a professional group of quality independent powered access companies, who all share the same passion of offering the very best level of customer service on a quality machine fleet. Membership brings every member many benefits such as increased business opportunities, savings via our group deals and not to forget the social element with many like-minded individuals.”

Applications to join can be made via www.accessalliance.co.uk.