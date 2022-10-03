Acciona pioneers construction site fuel cell

AFC Energy's fuel cell has replaced diesel generators on the Acciona site

The ‘S’-series Power Tower from UK-based AFC Energy was installed on site in August and has completed 300 hours of operation to date, generating more than 400kW/h of ‘zero-emission’ power.

AFC says that its fuel cell has now completely replaced diesel generators on the project and so far has prevented an estimated 1.8 million tonnes of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere.

According to Acciona, this is the first time such low-carbon hydrogen technology has been used on a European construction site.

AFC says that its Power Tower delivers effective ‘load-following’ to meet the variable power needs of the construction site. Observation of the installation has already identified further system cost reduction potential and improved operational robustness and reliability.

AFC Energy CEO Adam Bond said: "Our focus on the decarbonisation of the global construction and temporary power markets is critical if we are to deliver on our sustainability targets and mitigate the long-term effects of climate change. Working with partners such as Acciona, we continue to highlight the role hydrogen is playing in meeting our targets.

“Acciona is at the vanguard of efforts to decarbonise the construction site and we are thrilled to see their validation of the ongoing success achieved in our first ‘S’-series fuel cell deployment of the new Power Tower fuel cell series.

“The Power Tower, configured as a stand-alone or modular, scalable system can deliver zero emission power when needed to support industry’s transition away from pollutant diesel generators,” concluded Bond.

