Acciona to improve energy efficiency of Madrid’s municipal buildings

The four-year framework contract, which is worth approximately €17m (£15m), will result in the implementation of Spain's largest municipal energy management system. It will provide information and enable management in real time of energy consumption in schools, sports centres, offices, social centres and other municipal facilities.

The system will allow for real-time tracking and management of the buildings' energy consumption and correction of inefficiencies.

Acciona will first perform a baseline audit to ascertain current energy consumption. The buildings will subsequently be monitored to obtain energy consumption data in real time.

The data will be captured, centralised and processed at the ACCIONA Building Control Centre, where it will be analysed around the clock. This will provide the capability to respond to alerts of anomalous consumption and also provide information with which to enhance operations and detect inefficient consumption patterns.

The process will use ‘big data’ and machine-learning techniques to gradually optimise energy consumption based on accumulated knowledge of actual energy usage at each of the facilities, enabling its energy needs to be planned.

Acciona will draw on the data for measures such as the implementation of specific efficiency measures, the swapping-out of obsolete and inefficient items of equipment, and the installation of control and automation devices.