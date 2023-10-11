Advanced Access invests £2m in fleet

Pictured from left to right are: Edward Price (JCB Access); Mathew Crame (Greenshields JCB); Jamie, Chelsea and John Corcoran (Advanced Access Platforms); Joshua Burnett, (Greenshields JCB); and John Chandler (JCB Access)

Over the last 12 months, Sutton-based Advanced Access Platforms has added 100 JCB electric scissor lifts to its fleet alongside 26-metre JCB 555-260R rotating telehandlers and a series of JCB Loadall telehandlers.

The order was fulfilled by dealer Greenshields JCB.

The JCB Access equipment order includes S1930E, S2632E and S3246E models, spanning 19 to 32 feet platform heights. These new machines join 80 existing JCB scissor lifts in the hire company’s yard.

Advanced Access Platforms director John Corcoran said: “As a company we have always looked to invest in British manufacturers and JCB is a renowned British firm with a reputation for quality.

“The JCB electric scissor lifts fit perfectly into our powered access portfolio. They are consistent, easy to use and easy to service. They are ideal for our existing customer base which spans the commercial, industrial and media sectors and our customers can expect the performance and reliability that JCB brings. They align fully with our ‘Advanced Eco’ promise of supplying electric and hybrid machines as standard wherever possible.”

Of the telehandlers, he said: “JCB telescopic handlers are the best in the business, so we knew the rotating telehandler models would be first class too. That is proving to be the case with regular repeat business from customers due to their performance and reliability. Initially purchased specifically for our clients in the TV and film industries, our industrial customers have learned about this investment and are now requesting to hire these fantastic products too.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk