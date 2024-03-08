Aecom expands northwest presence

Left to right are Jon Moore, Paul Camac, Stephen Chadwick and Rebecca Costello

Cost consultant Aecom has appointed Paul Camac as director of cost management, and he will be responsible for leading the specialism from Aecom’s new Manchester office, which opened last summer.

Paul Camac joins Aecom after five years with RPS, where he was an associate director and, latterly, director in commercial management. He will work alongside Aecom’s newly appointed director of project management Matthew Gherken and report into the firm’s head of project, programme and cost management (PPC) in the north, Jonathan Moore.

Also moving from RPS to Aecom with Paul Camac are Stephen Chadwick and Rebecca Costello, who join the Liverpool office – with Stephen Chadwick as associate director and Rebecca Costello as cost management project surveyor.

These new hires mean Aecom has doubled the size of its northwest PPC team over the past 12 months, from 30 to 60. It comes as the consultancy firm expands its presence across the north.

Jonathan Moore, director and head of PPC in the north at Aecom, said: “Paul, Stephen and Rebecca bring additional strength and depth to the team – providing a relationship-led approach and a fresh perspective to the transformational projects we’re working on with public and private sector clients alike.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve strengthened our presence across the region to ensure we’re able to provide a team of local, multi-disciplinary specialists able to support every stage of a project while continuing to benefit from the international expertise Aecom offers globally.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk