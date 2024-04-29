Major clients commit to carbon charter

Matt Palmer, executive director of Nationla Highways' Lower Thames Crossing project, explains the Five Client Carbon Commitment

The government’s Construction Leadership Council is pressing clients to sign its “Five Client Carbon Commitments”.

Anglian Water, Heathrow Airport, National Highways, Northumbrian Water and Sellafield nuclear power plant are the first client bodies to sign. The Lower Thames Crossing has also signed, despite being a National Highways project, so has effectively committed itself twice over.

The Environment Agency, National Grid, East West Rail and Houses of Parliament Restoration & Renewal are expected to add their signatures to the charter soon.

The Five Client Carbon Commitments are:

Procure for low carbon construction and provide incentives in contracts Set phase-out dates for fossil fuel use Eliminate the most carbon intensive concrete products Eliminate the most carbon intensive steel products Sign up to PAS 2080, allowing a common standard in carbon management and reporting.

The aspiration is that the collective buying power of the major client bodies will encourage manufacturers and suppliers to invest in new green technologies.

