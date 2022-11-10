Aecom JV to manage Georgia schools improvement programme

The joint venture, with partner Corporate Environmental Risk Management (CERM), will deliver project management services for the district’s Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) VI capital improvement programme.

The works include modifications, renovations, additions and new construction projects designed for safety and security upgrades, technology enhancement and vehicle and equipment improvements.

The joint venture’s services are expected to include cost management, scheduling, design standards review, quality and risk management, contract administration, technology integration, and project and programme controls and reporting.

Aecom has acted as DeKalb County School District’s project manager for the past 10 years.

“Through our efforts managing assignments for hundreds of K-12 school programs across the country, we’ve developed proven approaches focused on collaboration, communication, and cost-consciousness,” said Chris McDermott, senior vice president and lead of Aecom’s US East and Latin America Programme and Project Management business.

“These best practices help guide our outcome-driven solutions that prioritise our clients’ overall program goals while optimising capital investments. We’re pleased to bring this depth of experience to support the DeKalb County School District’s vision of inspiring a community of learners to achieve educational excellence.”

