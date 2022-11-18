Aecom loses water boss to DHV

Jon Robinson

Jon Robinson, currently head of water sector (Europe) at Aecom, is joining Royal HaskoningDHV in January as global director water & maritime.

Meanwhile, an internal sees Sabine Bink promoted to become DHV’s global director industry & buildings next month.

Chief executive Erik Oostwegel said: “I’m very excited to welcome Sabine and Jon to the executive council of our company. They will rejuvenate and diversify our leadership team, enabling the innovation and cooperation we need to deliver on our strategy.”

Sabine Bink succeeds Marije Hulshof, who earlier this year was appointed to Royal HaskoningDHV’s executive board. Jon Robinson succeeds Niels Schallenberg who has moved to Arcadis as resilience director.

