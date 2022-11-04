  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri November 04 2022

  3. AFI invests in Chinese micro scissors

9 hours Powered access hire firm AFI Rentals has added 50 Zoomlion ZS1530DC electric scissor lifts to its micro range.

New scissor lifts arrive
The Chinese-made Zoomlion ZS1530DC has a 15ft platform height and 895 kg machine weight. Platform capacity is 240 kg.

AFI described it as “affordable, reliable and ready-to-use”.

Chief operating officer Nick Higgins said: "We have expanded the range of smaller electric scissor lifts available to hire as they are so popular with our customers and ideal for low and tight access works. The investment forms part of a wider commitment to replace our powered access fleet with specialist hybrid or electric equipment to keep up with market demand and comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations."

