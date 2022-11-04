AFI invests in Chinese micro scissors

New scissor lifts arrive

The Chinese-made Zoomlion ZS1530DC has a 15ft platform height and 895 kg machine weight. Platform capacity is 240 kg.

AFI described it as “affordable, reliable and ready-to-use”.

Chief operating officer Nick Higgins said: "We have expanded the range of smaller electric scissor lifts available to hire as they are so popular with our customers and ideal for low and tight access works. The investment forms part of a wider commitment to replace our powered access fleet with specialist hybrid or electric equipment to keep up with market demand and comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk