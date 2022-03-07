Aggregate Industries launches ECOPact Prime AS

ECOPact Prime AS is a new and unique active setting carbon-saving concrete that delivers greater carbon reduction compared to ECOPact, with no compromise on performance – with the same setting time plus active development of strength.

As well as over 50 per cent carbon reduction, the other key benefits of ECOPact Prime AS include its active strength development compared to the existing ECOPact product and the flexibility to provide bespoke products to fit site specific requirements. It is also available in most consistence classes to meet the evolving needs of customers and clients, without compromising on quality or build-time.

Lee Sleight, Managing Director at Aggregate Industries, said: ‘We’re delighted to add to our ECOPact green concrete product range ECOPact Prime AS; a low embodied carbon concrete product but with an improved performance, meaning our customers don’t need to compromise when choosing between sustainable concrete and technical performance.

‘Being at the forefront of sustainable materials has long been a goal of Aggregate Industries and we have invested heavily in a range of low-carbon solutions that assist in meeting the sustainability goals of the construction industry. As the UK’s leading building materials supplier, we recognise our responsibility to play a central role in the transition to net zero, and part of that is an ongoing commitment to develop innovative and sustainable construction solutions that consistently deliver against expectations.

‘We look forward to continuing to work with contractors on providing solutions that meet their sustainable targets, without compromising on project schedules, quality or performance.’

As part of the launch of ECOPact Prime AS, London Concrete, part of Aggregate Industries, has been working directly with a small selection of its customers, including leading reinforced concrete and framework specialist, Getjar, which has been using the product on a recent project in Elephant and Castle.

Simon Copeland, Group Compliance Director at Getjar, said: ‘We’re delighted to be working together with the team at London Concrete to use the new ECOPact Prime AS product at our Elephant and Castle project. We are committed to sourcing and utilising a variety of sustainable construction solutions across all of our projects and we were particularly impressed by ECOPact Prime AS for its low carbon qualities, without compromise on performance or build time.’

ECOPact Prime AS is readily available from most of Aggregate Industries batching plants. For those opting to utilise ECOPact products in projects, Aggregate Industries offers a range of technical and dedicated support, ensuring the provided solution meets the necessary industry standards, requirements and construction schedule.

What’s more, clients are able to get a clear understanding of their individual requirements and potential carbon savings through Aggregate Industries’ carbon calculator; a tool which recommends all ECOPact options together with embodied carbon for each level, making the product selection much easier.

This article was written and paid for by Aggregate Industries. For more information on ECOPact Prime AS, Click here

