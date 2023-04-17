  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed April 19 2023

Ainscough losses widen

2 days A rise in operating costs and borrowing rates pushed Ainscough Crane Hire further into the red last year.

For the 53 weeks to 30th September 2022, Ainscough Crane Hire Limited turned over £96.5m, up 8% compared to the previous 52-week covid-affected period (2021: £89.6m).

However, pre-tax loss widened to £3.1m (2021: £1.3m)

At operating level, a profit of £1.1m was reported, but there were £4.2m of interest repayments, compared to £2.4m the previous year.

Total net assets decreased slightly to £48.2m (2021: £48.4m).

Ainscough, owned by Luxembourg-registered GSO and thus ultimately by Blackstone, also spent £457,000 on restructuring.

In the accounts, Ainscough chief financial officer Ian Scapens explained: “During the period, high levels of cost inflation have been encountered, including: the loss of duty reduction for red diesel used in mobile plant; pay inflation for crane operators driven by demand from ancillary industries; and general inflation for spares and consumables.”

He added: “We continue to seek to mitigate these cost increases wherever possible, but have had to increase prices to our customer were mitigation is not deliverable.”

