Akela preps the way for Bellshill development

Akela in action in Bellshill

Following approval last year, the 3.1-hectare site, the former Bellshill Athletic Club site will become an estate of 74 detached, semi-detached and terraced houses off Hattonrigg Road.

Akela will deliver earthworks, including creation of a SuDs pond and sewers, with a diversion to a large combined sewer around the boundary of the site parallel to Hattonrigg road. It will also put in floor slabs and plotwork, roads and footpaths, and street lighting.

Work is due to begin onsite towards the end of March.

Akela Construction operations director Paul Winters said: “This is an extensive package of work and will allow us to showcase our skill and experience in delivering a wide range of ground engineering works.

“Quarriers Gate is an exciting, yet complex development at Bellshill and one which presents us with a great opportunity to put our expertise into practice. We’re committed to delivering the very best service for our clients and we’re looking forward to working with our colleagues at Dawn Homes once again when our team arrives on site in March.”

Akela Construction, established in 2003 and part of the Akela Group, is based in Thornliebank, near Glasgow.

