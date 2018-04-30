Aldous bill second reading pushed back

The second reading of the Aldous bill to protect retention monies in construction contracts has been postponed until June.

The House of Commons had been due to have a second reading debate on the Construction (Retention Deposit Schemes) Bill on Friday 27th April 2018. However, it has now been rescheduled for Friday 15th June 2018 due to lack of time.

The bill was introduced to Parliament on 9th January 2018 under the Ten Minute Rule by Waveney MP Peter Aldous. This allows an MP to make his or her case for a new bill in a speech lasting up to ten minutes.