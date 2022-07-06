Alstom wins Indian order for trains and signalling

The Movia trains will be built at Alstom India's factory in Gujarat

The order includes installation of the latest communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling system and a telecommunication system, each with a seven-year maintenance package.

Alstom will design, manufacture, supply, test, and commission 52 standard-gauge Movia metro passenger trains of three-car configuration each. Twenty-seven trains will be for Bhopal and 25 for Indore. The trains will be built at Alstom’s rolling stock factory in Savli, Gujarat.

“As India moves towards its vision of using green and clean energy for public mobility, Alstom takes pride in being its long-standing partner in this journey and help write the country’s growth story,” said Olivier Loison, managing director of Alstom India.

“Following the Agra-Kanpur metro project, winning this contract is a strong validation of our commitment to deliver mobility solutions that meet the specific requirements of our customers.”

Alstom India has a history of delivering metro trains for major cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow and Kochi in India, and internationally for Sydney, Queensland, and Montreal. The company is currently manufacturing metro trains for Agra-Kanpur, Mumbai Metro Line 3, and trains for India’s first semi high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS project.

