Henry Boot finally signs Rotherham Markets contract

CGI of the revamped Rotherham Markets [Picture credit: Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council]

Henry Boot started enabling works on the Rotherham Markets project back in October 2023, working on a letter of intent, for what was then expected to be a £32m project.

However, only now has it finally actually closed the deal, with project costs having escalated to £36m.

As we reported last year, Henry Boot will refurbish and redevelop the existing indoor and outdoor Rotherham Markets and build a new library for the town.

Revamped Rotherham Markets will house a new food hall and dining area on the first level above the existing ground floor retail, in addition to new workspace for charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups on the second floor.

While the refurbished adjoining outdoor market will continue to be used predominantly as a market for local traders, it will also be redeveloped for use as a multi-functional space to host exhibitions and community events. A new library will also be built, with a café, meeting rooms and flexible gallery space.

The contract was procured and awarded to Henry Boot Construction through the Crown Commercial Services’ (CCS) Construction Works and Associated Services framework.

Henry Boot chief executive Tim Roberts said: “In what is a challenging market for the sector, this latest contract means that we have now secured over 60% of our order book for 2024 and continue to work hard to grow our pipeline in our target markets.”

