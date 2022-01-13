Amey extends Inverclyde street lighting contract

Amey has managed the street lighting maintenance service in Inverclyde since January 2014. A new contract was awarded to Amey in November 2020 and its teams will now continue to maintain the council’s 13,000 street lights, 1,000 traffic sign lights and 600 items of ancillary electrical equipment.

Councillor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s convener of environment and regeneration, said: “The partnership with Amey has proven to be a fruitful one providing first-class and more environmentally-friendly lighting throughout Inverclyde.

“I’m delighted that this successful collaboration will continue for another year to ensure we continue to provide excellent lighting for our residents and communities.”

Bruce Lunn, account manager for Amey, said: “Our long-term relationship with the council enables us to be responsive to the needs of local people. We’re delighted that we’ve secured a years’ contract extension to continue contributing to the ongoing safety of the local community through well-lit street.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk