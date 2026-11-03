St. Modwen enters Scotland after Miller acquisition

A showhome at Shawfair

In the east, St. Modwen Homes at Shawfair in Danderhall, which has now launched for sales, will provide 76 three-, four- and five-bedroom homes in Midlothian, around nine miles from Edinburgh’s city centre. The Shawfair launch will be followed by Muiravonside Meadow in Whitecross, Falkirk, which will deliver a further 70 homes.

In the coming weeks, the brand will launch its first development in the West of Scotland, a 55-home development at Huxley Quarter at Clydesdale Works in Bellshill, followed by 67 homes at Everley Park in Bargeddie in January 2027.

David McGrath, Miller Homes Group’s executive managing director, Scotland and North, said: “Launching the St. Modwen Homes brand in Scotland is an important milestone for the wider Miller Homes Group. These first developments demonstrate how we can use the strength of our established regional platform to provide a wider choice of high-quality homes for our customers, while maintaining the build quality and customer focus for which we are known.

“Shawfair, Muiravonside Meadow, Huxley Quarter and Everley Park will together contribute almost 270 new homes in well-connected locations. Prospective home buyers in these areas now have more choice in design and specification, backed by the same experienced teams and consistent standards across the group.”