Amey renews contract for Scottish motorway tech

Amey will continue to work with Traffic Scotland to inspect and improve all intelligent transport systems, transmission buildings and associated communications equipment. Amey has been Transport Scotland’s ITS equipment maintenance provider since December 2004, and the new contract will begin in March 2022. The contract will run for five years and has the option to extend for up to a further two years.

There are more than 12,000 intelligent transport system (ITS) assets across Scotland, including variable messaging signs, CCTV, emergency roadside telephones (ERTs) and various power and communication cabinets.

Minister for transport, Graeme Dey, said: “We have a wide range of intelligent transport systems around our trunk road network, and this contract will ensure the continued maintenance of existing equipment as well as the design and construction of new systems.

“This equipment plays a critical role in supporting the capture and provision of essential information to road users and I look forward to Amey continuing to help support the safe, efficient and resilient operation of Scotland’s trunk road network and the Traffic Scotland service.”

The contract, which is worth over £6m a year, the contract will also focus on supporting employment and local skills with work experience and professional training opportunities. Amey employees will also work closely with local schools to encourage young people and offer career advice.

Peter Anderson, Managing Director of Transport Infrastructure at Amey, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the new technology infrastructure contract with Transport Scotland. This strengthens our long-term relationship delivering critical infrastructure services across Scotland to maintain a reliable transport network which keeps road users moving safely and smoothly at all times.”

