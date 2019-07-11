Another big shed for GMI

GMI previously built this Tesco warehouse at Fradley Park

Construction of the development started on site in June and is expected to take eight months to build.

It is being developed speculatively, with a 400,000 sq ft warehouse and 30,000 sq ft of office space.

The project team on the development includes architect Kilmartin Plowman & Partners, structural engineer JPG Group, quantity surveyor Richard Boothroyd & Associates and M&E consultant MRB Consulting Engineers.

The £20m project is GMI’s second significant instruction at Fradley Park following the completion of an even bigger 700,000 sq ft steel and concrete clad distribution facility built for Tesco in 2016, which it handed over five weeks early.

GMI divisional managing director Marc Banks said: “We are very pleased to announce the award of this contract at Fradley Park for Evans – one of GMI’s longest standing and most valued customers. GMI continues to make great strides in the logistics/distribution market with over three million sq ft of projects on site and under construction currently so far during 2019 with more to come.”

He added: “GMI is growing rapidly and we look forward to continued expansion this year with further announcements in due course.”

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk