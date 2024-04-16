Another Lendlease veteran moves to McAlpine

Paul Sims

The arrival of Paul Sims at Sir Robert McAlpine comes just weeks after Neil Martin joined as chief executive to replace Paul Hamer. Like Sims, Martin also spent several decades at Lendlease and its predecessor company Bovis.

Paul Sims will be working with Sir Robert McAlpine commercial director Glen Harding to build Sir Robert McAlpine’s pipeline of work.

The new chief executive has been seeking to assemble a new team around him since starting in February, bringing in Mike Hickson from HS2 as managing director of defence and Vip Gandhi – ex NMCN, latterly Keltbray – as managing director of transport.

Grant Findlay, executive managing director, buildings, at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Paul Sims to Sir Robert McAlpine. Paul has a reputation for being a truly outstanding operator and will help cement company’s continued growth within our target sectors. He’s a natural fit for Sir Robert McAlpine.”

Paul Sims posted on social media: “It is with a warm heart that I have closed my chapter with Bovis Construction and latterly Lendlease. After serving almost four decades with the company through its many iterations, the time is now right to leave the business in the safe hands of its new leaders.

“Over the past 40 years I have worked with many truly incredible leaders and wonderful people delivering amazing developments. Multiple offices / 5 star hotels / rail schemes, stations and track works / TV studios for the BBC and Sky and worked for and with the best clients in the business. In the process I’ve created long-lasting friendships that I know will continue to grow. But now, I'm really looking forward to new challenges and pursuing new opportunities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk