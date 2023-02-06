Another Mayfair refurb for Collins

20 Berkeley Square

The Twenty Berkeley Square project involves light structural modifications and “ultra-high-end” fit-out designed by architect Barr Gazetas.

Collins Construction's contract is valued at £10m.

On completion by the end of 2023, the 22,000 sqft designed building will offer office and restaurant space, plus a rooftop extension with terrace space.

Original features including the terrazzo staircase and the façade will be repaired and restored. The 130 sash windows will be replaced in keeping with the building’s original 1930’s art deco design.

The selection of Collins as contractor comes on the back of its other work in Mayfair for the same client, including 14-16 and 19 Bruton Place.

Collins Construction divisional director Ryan Cleanthi said: “Our one team approach to refurbishment and fit out ensures the level of care and attention to detail expected by BEAM and the type of occupiers on and around Berkeley Square. Collins has established an honest, collaborative, and creative relationship with BEAM over a number of successful projects, and we look forward to furthering that track record at Twenty Berkeley Square.”

Sam Harper, development and investment associate at Berkeley Estate Asset Management, said: “Each desk at Twenty Berkeley Square will enjoy a direct view out over the best square in London. The scheme Barr Gazetas has designed, and that Collins are now delivering, will match this outlook pound-for-pound in terms of the quality of materials and craftsmanship, to create a truly special place to work.”

