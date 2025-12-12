Another power acquisition for United Infrastructure

United Infrastructure has its sights clearly set on the power utilities sector.

It took over Jones Lighting in March this year and then Glenelly Infrastructure Solutions in June. Now it is acquiring Wood’s UK transmission and distribution (T&D) business, which provides power transmission and distribution services to distribution network operators (DNOs).

A deal has been agreed and is expected to clear regulatory hurdles by the end of the month.

Neil Armstrong, chairman and chief executive of United Infrastructure, said: “The acquisition of Wood’s UK transmission and distribution business marks a significant milestone for United Infrastructure. It strengthens our expertise across the entire power value chain and reinforces our mission to drive the transition toward a sustainable, resilient energy future.

This addition brings exceptional technical capabilities and expanded geographic reach, positioning United Infrastructure to play an even greater role in supporting the UK’s energy transition. It perfectly aligns with our strategy to grow in critical national infrastructure and with our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence for our clients and the communities we serve.”

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