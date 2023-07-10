Ant Yapi lined up for Southbank flats

Westminster Tower is to become The Doulton

Thirdi has purchased Westminster Tower, a former Royal Doulton manufacturing site, on the south bank of the River Thames in London to develop into flats.

It will be Thirdi’s third scheme in London, following a debut development at 50-70 York Road in Battersea in 2018 and Graphite Square in Vauxhall, on which contractor Vision Construct started last month.

Westminster Tower is a 14-storey, 47,000 sq ft 1980s office block. Lambeth Council has approved planning for 28 apartments made up of three lateral whole-floor penthouses with 360 degree views and 25 two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with views across the Thames. There will also be 18 parking spaces and 3,312 sq ft of commercial space. In addition, there will be a gym and sauna on the second floor, and communal terrace, lounge, meeting room, work space and concierge desk on the ground floor.

The developer plans to rename the building The Doulton, in recognition of the site history as a Royal Doulton pottery. It has appointed Banda as architect and interior designer.

Thirdi was founded 20 years ago in Sydney by Luke Berry, Robert Huxley and Ron Dadd. The latter moved from Australia to London in 2022 to head up a new office in Vauxhall.

