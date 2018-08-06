APP adds to auto portfolio

Ford store to be built in Cambridge

The latest wins are the refurbishment of JCT600’s Porsche Centre in Sheffield and construction of a new Ford store in Cambridge.

Work started in July on the Sheffield redevelopment which will create space new display and showroom space, including a dedicated handover lounge. The workshop is also being expanded and valeting facilities will double in size.

APP Construction has worked previously with JCT600 to build premises in Wakefield and Leeds. Architect on the scheme is Axis 3.

In Cambridge, the APP team has started work on a new £3m Ford store in Cambridge for Marshall Motor Group. The project team also includes GRS Architects.

APP Construction director John White said: "Our track record in the automotive sector continues to attract contracts of the highest calibre, and we're delighted that our long-time client JCT600 has entrusted us with this important refurbishment to create prestige facilities in Sheffield for Porsche.

"Further south, we are excited to start work on the Ford store for Marshall in Cambridge which starts as we move towards the end of a contract to build one of the new concept FordStores in Exeter."